Jan 22 (Reuters) - YNAP:

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON 100% OF YOOX‘S SHARES UPON CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 38.00PER SHARE

* YOOX‘S CEO SAYS THAT YNAP WILL CONTINUE TO BE MANAGED AS A SEPARATE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)