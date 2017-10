Sept 13 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE LEBON SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVE ANNOUNCED IN 2013: DOUBLING IN VALUE IN 10 YRS‍​

* H1 NAV € 285.6 MILLION COMPARED TO € 281.8 MILLION AT 31/12/2016 AFTER PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF € 4.5 MILLION‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2h35it9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)