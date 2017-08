June 19 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* PLACEMENT OF A € 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH EUROPEAN INVESTORS

* THIS BOND ISSUE HAS A MATURITY OF 7 YEARS AND OFFERS A COUPON OF 1.25 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2sHKlvr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)