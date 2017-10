Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 4.99 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.11 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 1.53 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH FOR ITS FY RESULTS

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH FOR FY REVENUE