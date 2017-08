Aug 10 (Reuters) - Compal Electronics Inc

* Says H1 net profit attributed to the parent company was T$1.328 billion ($43.82 million)

* Says Q2 net profit contributed to the parent company was T$254 million

* Says its Kunshan unit scraps plan to invest 700 million yuan ($105.11 million) in Leshi Zhixin

($1 = 30.3080 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 6.6599 Chinese yuan renminbi)