Dec 18 (Reuters) - Compass Gold Corp:

* COMPASS GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT AND BOARD APPOINTMENTS

* COMPASS GOLD CORP - LARRY PHILLIPS HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* COMPASS GOLD CORP - LOUIS NAGY APPOINTED COMPANY‘S CFO

* COMPASS GOLD CORP - ANNOUNCES FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW MEMBERS TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM