BRIEF-Compass Group Expects Effective Tax Rate To Be Reduced To Around 24% In Year Ended Sept.30, 2018

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc:

* US TAX REFORM

* ‍PRELIMINARY VIEW IS THAT WE EXPECT GROUP‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE REDUCED FROM 26.5% TO AROUND 24%,​

* ‍SEES GROUP‘S CASH TAX RATE TO BETWEEN 19% - 22%, IN YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018.​

* ‍NEW LAW WILL REQUIRE US TO REVALUE NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET RECOGNISED ON OUR US BALANCE SHEET BEFORE 30 SEPTEMBER 2018​

* ‍DO NOT EXPECT NEW LAW TO BE MATERIAL.​

* ‍UNCERTAINTY AROUND INTERACTION BETWEEN NEW FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION AND TAX LEGISLATION AT STATE LEVEL WHICH COULD ALSO HAVE AN IMPACT.​