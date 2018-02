Feb 8 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc:

* Q1 ‍ORGANIC REVENUE IN NORTH AMERICA INCREASED BY 8.2%​

* ‍ORGANIC REVENUE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 GREW BY 5.9%​

* Q1 ‍IN EUROPE, ORGANIC REVENUE GREW BY 2.1%​

* Q1 ‍GROWTH IN REST OF WORLD EXCLUDING OFFSHORE & REMOTE WAS 6.1%​

* ‍HAD A STRONG QUARTER AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS POSITIVE​

* ‍EXPECT TO BE ABOVE MIDDLE OF ITS TARGET 4-6% ORGANIC GROWTH RANGE FOR FULL YEAR​

* HAD NEGATIVE TRANSLATION IMPACT ON REVENUES AND PROFIT IN Q1 OF £288 MILLION AND £24 MILLION RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)