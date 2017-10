Sept 21 (Reuters) - COMPASS GROUP PLC:

* RICHARD COUSINS HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 31 MARCH 2018

* RICHARD COUSINS WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY DOMINIC BLAKEMORE, CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER EUROPE

* DOMINIC WILL BECOME DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON 1 OCTOBER 2017