FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals reports year-over-year earnings growth for the third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.50 to $2.80

* Restructuring plan initiated in July 2017 is on track​

* Expects to achieve about $10 million in cost reductions this year from restructuring plan

* Expects to achieve approximately $20 million in ongoing savings beginning in 2018​ from restructuring plan

* Sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $120 million to $130 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.