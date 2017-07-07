FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compumedics cuts FY17 core earnings forecast
July 7, 2017 / 1:08 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Compumedics cuts FY17 core earnings forecast

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Compumedics Ltd:

* Unaudited group FY17 EBITDA is expected to be between $2.1 million and $3.6 million before $1.6 million of one- off restructuring costs

* Restructuring activities in core capital equipment business resulted in lower than expected sales for twelve months to 30 June 2017 of about $33 mln

* "Expects us business to contribute strongly to overall group performance in FY18"

* "Company expects to remain cash flow positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

