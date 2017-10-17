FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computer Programs And Systems entered into second amendment to existing credit agreement
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Computer Programs And Systems entered into second amendment to existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Computer Programs And Systems Inc :

* Computer programs and systems inc - ‍on Oct. 13, co entered into second amendment to CPSI’s existing credit agreement, dated as of January 8, 2016​

* Computer programs and systems- second amendment ‍to refinance, decrease current aggregate committed size of credit facilities from $175 million to $162 million​

* Computer programs and systems inc - ‍maturity date of amended facilities was extended to October 13, 2022 - SEC filing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
