BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board

Sept 29 (Reuters) - comScore Inc
* comScore names new independent directors to board
* ComScore Inc - Starboard has agreed to dismiss its current litigation against company
* comScore Inc - four new directors will join five directors currently serving on comScore’s board
* comScore Inc - company announced that its tax asset protection rights agreement has been amended to accelerate expiration date to September 28, 2017
* comScore Inc - new independent directors, proposed by Starboard and approved by co’s board, will be Wesley Nichols, Paul Reilly and Bryan Wiener
* comScore Inc - Starboard Value Lp a 4.8% ownership position in co
* comScore Inc - agreed to appoint new independent directors to its board as part of a settlement agreement with Starboard Value Lp
* comScore Inc - another new independent director to be proposed by Starboard will be named shortly as well