BRIEF-Comscore Says Will Terminate About 10 Pct Of Workforce

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc:

* COMSCORE INC - IMPLEMENTING A REDUCTION IN FORCE PLAN THAT WILL RESULT IN TERMINATION OF ABOUT 10% WORKFORCE, OR ABOUT 175 EMPLOYEES

* COMSCORE SAYS MAJORITY OF EMPLOYEES IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN FORCE WILL EXIT CO IN Q4 2017, REMAINDER EXPECTED TO EXIT CO IN Q1 2018 - SEC FILING

* COMSCORE - WILL INCUR CERTAIN EXIT-RELATED COSTS, EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $10 MILLION AND $12 MILLION RELATED TO WORKFORCE CUT

* COMSCORE INC - CAMERON MEIERHOEFER STEPPED DOWN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source: (bit.ly/2zWfT1h) Further company coverage: