BRIEF-Comstock Mining says metallurgical yield testing exceeds expectations 

July 18 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc:

* Comstock Mining metallurgical yield testing exceeds expectations both cycladex and cyanide yield higher and faster metal returns

* Comstock Mining Inc - advancing dayton resource area to full feasibility, with expectations for a production ready mine plan within next two years

* Comstock Mining Inc - in final stages of two joint ventures expect to announce ventures likely during q2 reporting process