BRIEF-Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.45

* Comstock Resources - produced 17.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 243,000 barrels of oil or 18.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in q2

* Comstock Resources qtrly natural gas production averaged 190 million cubic feet per day, growth of 37% from pro forma natural gas production in q2 2016

* Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.07 excluding items

* Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.45

* Comstock Resources- oil production in q2 2017, averaged 2,674 barrels of oil per day, declined by 31% from 3,900 barrels per day produced in q2 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S