FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital enter into shareholders' agreement
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2017 / 2:34 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital enter into shareholders' agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd

* Unit Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital entered into shareholders’ agreement

* ‍Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital agreed to form co-investment vehicle for developing and expanding solar business​

* Total subscription amount to be paid by each party for transaction will be up to a maximum of US$5 million

* Co-investment vehicle will be owned as to 50% by Comtec Renewable Energy and 50% by Macquarie Capital, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.