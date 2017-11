Nov 6 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. AWARDED $7.7 MILLION MILITARY AIRBORNE TWTA CONTRACT

* COMTECH - IN Q1 FISCAL 2018,UNIT RECEIVED PRODUCTION CONTRACT FROM U.S. MILITARY INTEGRATOR TO SUPPLY HIGH-POWER TRAVELING WAVE TUBE AMPLIFIERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: