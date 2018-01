Jan 23 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - DURING Q2, CO‘S COMMAND & CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES GROUP RECEIVED A LETTER CONTRACT FROM A “MAJOR” U.S. SPACE CONTRACTOR

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP SAYS CONTRACT IS VALUED IN EXCESS OF $11.0 MILLION AND WAS INITIALLY FUNDED IN EXCESS OF $4.0 MILLION