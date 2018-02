BRIEF-Con Edison Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.63

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc:

* CON EDISON REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.15 TO $4.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.63

* PLANS TO MEET ITS 2018 CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS THROUGH INTERNALLY-GENERATED FUNDS AND ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.80​

* PLANS INCLUDE ISSUANCE OF BETWEEN $1,300 MILLION AND $1,800 MILLION OF LONG-TERM DEBT AT UTILITIES IN 2018

* ‍PLANS ALSO INCLUDE ISSUANCE OF UP TO $450 MILLION OF COMMON EQUITY IN ADDITION TO EQUITY UNDER ITS DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT

* 2018​ ADJUSTED EPS ‍FORECAST REFLECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS OF $3,969 MILLION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE EXPENSES OF $3,095 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,961 MILLION VERSUS $2,707​ MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $1.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: