March 7 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* CONA RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO A TAKE PRIVATE PROPOSAL FROM WATEROUS ENERGY FUND

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF A PROPOSAL FROM WATEROUS ENERGY FUND&ITS AFFILIATES TO TAKE CO PRIVATE AT $2.55 PER CONA COMMON SHARE

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, WEF THAT ACQUIRED ABOUT 67% OWNERSHIP OF CO IN MAY 2017, WOULD BECOME SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF CO