Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* CONA RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS CEO JOHN ROONEY RESIGNED

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS APPOINTING ROB MORGAN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: