FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cona Resources Ltd posts Q2 earnings per share $0.06‍​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cona Resources Ltd posts Q2 earnings per share $0.06‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd

* Cona Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍production was 17,280 boe/d (99 pct oil) for Q2 of 2017​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2017 production of 17,400 boe/d‍​

* Says to accelerate debt repayment, company suspending its dividend after dividend payment on August 15, 2017

* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $93.1 million versus $ 81.9 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - “a weakening of the Canadian dollar in the first half of 2017 compared to the original guidance also impacted corporate costs”‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.