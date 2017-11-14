FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cona Resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Cona Resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd

* Cona Resources Ltd. announces third quarter 2017 results and 2018 guidance

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍production was 17,606 boe/d for Q3 of 2017, slightly ahead of Q2 production of 17,280 boe/d​

* Cona Resources Ltd - qtrly ‍​ loss per share $0.06

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees production for year ending December 31, 2017 to be within guidance of 17,400 boe/d​

* Cona Resources Ltd qtrly ‍normalized FFO per share $0.25​

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍current 2018 plan contemplates maintaining production volumes at existing levels with $61.5 million of development capital​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees ‍2017 capital expenditures in line with guidance of $60.0 million​

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍will work to improve “ability to generate additional free cash flow that can be used to repay debt as a priority”​

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍operating netbacks for Q3 of 2017 of $21.22 per boe​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2018 capital expenditures $61.5 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2018 production 17,400 boe/d‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - excluding hedging, sees 2018 FFO $97 million

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2018 funds from operations, indluding hedging, $82 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2017 funds from operations, indluding hedging, $94 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - excluding hedging, sees 2017 FFO $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.