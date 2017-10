Sept 22 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc

* Conagra Brands enters agreement to acquire Angie’s Artisan Treats Llc, maker of Angie’s Boomchickapop ready-to-eat popcorn, from TPG Growth

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍financial terms were not disclosed​

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍transaction is expected to close by end of calendar year​