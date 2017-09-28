FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-ConAgra Brands Inc Q1 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ConAgra Brands Inc:

* ConAgra Brands reports strong first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.46​

* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment increased 2% to $616 million

* Q1 net sales for grocery & snacks segment decreased 2% to $746 million

* Qtrly ‍net sales for foodservice segment decreased 6% to $252 million​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook​

* ‍Fiscal 2018 outlook includes expected results of Wesson Oil business for full fiscal year​

* Qtrly ‍net sales $1,804.2 million versus $1,895.6​ million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates incremental slotting fees for innovation launches negatively impacted q1 net sales growth by about 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

