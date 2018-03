March 6 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* CONAGRA BRANDS AND THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TERMINATE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS

* CONAGRA BRANDS INC - INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: