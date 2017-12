BRIEF-Conagra Brands Reports Q2 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.55

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84 TO $1.89 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE NEAR HIGH END OF THEIR RESPECTIVE GUIDANCE RANGES

* NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT GREW 6% TO $900 MILLION IN QUARTER

* ESTIMATES RECENT HURRICANES INCREASED ITS NET SALES AND ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATES BY APPROXIMATELY 220 BASIS POINTS IN QUARTER

* QTRLY NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 2% TO $758 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $2,173.4 MILLION VERSUS $2088.4 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $2.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH END OF DOWN 2% TO FLAT

* REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FISCAL 2020 TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: