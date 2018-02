Feb 20 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* CONAGRA BRANDS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BONDUELLE GROUP TO SELL ITS CANADIAN DEL MONTE® PROCESSED FRUIT AND VEGETABLE BUSINESS

* TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY CA$43 MILLION, WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY US$34 MILLION AT THE CURRENT EXCHANGE RATE