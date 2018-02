Feb 7 (Reuters) - Concentric Ab:

* ‍Q4 NET SALES: MSEK 503 (473) - UP 12% Y-O-Y, AFTER ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY (-6%).​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING INCOME: MSEK 108 (86), GENERATING AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.4% (18.2).​

* ‍INTEND TO PROPOSE A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.75 (3.50) PER SHARE​

* ‍TO RENEW CURRENT MANDATE FOR SHARE BUYBACKS.​