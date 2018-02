BRIEF-Concerned Shareholders Of Alexandria Minerals Announce Intention To Requisition Shareholder Meeting

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Alexandria Minerals Corp:

* CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS OF ALEXANDRIA MINERALS SAYS THEY INTEND TO DELIVER A REQUISITION TO CO, DIRECTORS REQUISITIONING A SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS OF ALEXANDRIA MINERALS - MEETING IS BEING CALLED TO REPLACE 3 INCUMBENT DIRECTORS, PETER GUNDY, WALTER HENRY AND GARY O‘CONNOR​

* ‍CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS OF ALEXANDRIA MINERALS - TO REPLACE DIRECTORS WITH CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINEES IAN MELLON, CHRIS HOPKINS, AND BRIAN MURRAY​

* CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS OF ALEXANDRIA MINERALS - COLLECTIVELY OWN OR EXERCISE CONTROL OR DIRECTION OVER MORE THAN 5% OF COMMON SHARES OF ALEXANDRIA

* CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS OF ALEXANDRIA MINERALS - CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS COMPRISE OF, AMONG OTHERS, CEO OF ALEXANDRIA MINERALS ERIC OWENS