Feb 12 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF ENROLLMENT IN SECOND COHORT OF CTP-543 PHASE 2A TRIAL FOR ALOPECIA AREATA

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 2A TRIAL ON TRACK TO COMPLETE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018