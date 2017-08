BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals terminates Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period for CTP-656 asset purchase agreement

July 24 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period for CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex

* Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period represents final regulatory closing condition required to complete asset purchase

* Termination for pending sale of CTP-656 and other assets related to treatment of cystic fibrosis by Concert to Vertex Pharmaceuticals