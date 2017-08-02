BRIEF-Concho Resources Q2 adj earnings per share $0.52

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc:

* Concho Resources Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Concho Resources Inc says increased qtrly production 27% year-over-year to 184.7 mboepd

* Concho Resources Inc - raised annual production growth outlook to a midpoint of 25 pct and expect oil production to increase by more than 25 pct

* Concho Resources Inc - full-year 2017 capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, tracking midpoint of guidance range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: