Aug 9 (Reuters) - Concord New Energy Group Ltd

* Entered into finance lease arrangement

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to purchase Equipment II from HNEE, at a total consideration of not more than RMB260 million

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to lease Equipment II to Jingmen Lixi for a term of 13 years at an aggregate lease payments of RMB379.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: