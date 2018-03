March 8 (Reuters) - Concordia International:

* GAAP NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF $431.8 MILLION INCLUDED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $207.7 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $70.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $80.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $150.2 MILLION VERSUS $170.4 MILLION