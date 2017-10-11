FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia International says ‍UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating pharma sector​
October 11, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Concordia International says ‍UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating pharma sector​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Says ‍UK competition and markets authority is investigating new issues in relation to UK pharmaceutical sector​

* Says ‍that Concordia’s International segment and certain of its products are part of CMA’s inquiry​

* Says ‍investigation is at an early, information-gathering stage​

* Says ‍CMA’s investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia’s ownership of international segment​

* Concordia International says ‍CMA has confirmed that, at this time, it has not reached any conclusions on whether competition law has been infringed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

