Feb 15 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp:

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP - UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY NOTIFIED CO THAT IT IS CLOSING ITS INVESTIGATION RELATED TO FUSIDIC ACID EYE DROPS

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL- ‍BELIEVES COMPETITION LAW IN UK HAS NOT BEEN INFRINGED, INCLUDING IN RELATION TO PRICING OF CO'S MEDICINES​