BRIEF-Concurrent to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 mln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Concurrent Computer Corp
* Concurrent enters definitive agreement to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 million
* Concurrent enters definitive agreement to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 million
* Concurrent Computer Corp - deal for $29 million
* Concurrent Computer Corp - certain concurrent stockholders have entered into voting agreements to vote in favor of proposed transaction
* Concurrent Computer Corp - proposed transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Concurrent Computer Corp - board established investment committee to evaluate options to “maximize value” of co’s assets
* Concurrent Computer Corp - Post deal close, anticipate to have debt free balance sheet with about $67 million in pro forma working capital&substantial retained tax assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: