FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality executes agreement to buy 3 Marriott-branded hotels
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality executes agreement to buy 3 Marriott-branded hotels

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust executes agreement to acquire three Marriott-branded hotels in Texas

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - deal for ‍$59,600,000.​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍expects that hotels will continue to be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc -‍plans on accelerating ongoing capital recycling program with disposition of five of remaining six legacy assets by year-end 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.