Dec 21 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* CONDOR HOSPITALITY - HAS EXECUTED AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 93-ROOM HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON LOCATED IN SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA

* CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST - CONTRACTED PURCHASE PRICE FOR HOTEL IS $16.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: