Feb 5 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS SEES QTRLY REVENUE $15.28 MILLION

* SEES Q4 AFFO PER COMMON SHARE AND PARTNERSHIP UNIT $0.26 TO $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $16.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S