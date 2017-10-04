FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conduent - Co terminated legacy deferred compensation plans
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Conduent - Co terminated legacy deferred compensation plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc

* Conduent - ‍on September 29, co terminated legacy deferred compensation plans and company owned life insurance which held plans’ investment​

* Conduent Inc - will record approximately $19 million in tax expense on transaction​

* Conduent says will make payments to plan participants of approximately $15 million in 2017 and approximately $101 million in 2018​ - SEC filing

* Conduent- because plans were overfunded, about $25 million in cash on co’s balance sheet that was unavailable for use to become available by end of 2018

* Conduent Inc - ‍tax expense to have an approximately 9 cent impact on GAAP earnings per share, for company's Q3 and full year results​ Source: (bit.ly/2gcqflX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.