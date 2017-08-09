FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conduent reports Q2 loss per share $0.03
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Conduent reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc

* Conduent Inc - second quarter 2017 revenues were $1,496 million, down 7% compared to Q2 2016 - sec filing‍​

* Conduent Inc - headcount of approximately 89,000 as of June 30, 2017 compared with approximately 96,000 as of December 31, 2016

* ‍conduent Inc - expect to meet $430 million of cumulative strategic transformation savings targets by end of FY 2017 ​

* Conduent Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.16 ‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conduent Inc - ‍reaffirming revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow guidance ranges for fy 2017​‍​

* Conduent Inc - “Made solid progress in stabilizing our other segment and still expect this segment to be break-even by mid-2018”‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

