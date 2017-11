BRIEF-Conduent Says Co Entered Into Definitive Settlement Agreement With State Of New York Regarding Resolution Of HE Platform Project​

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc:

* CONDUENT- ‍ON NOV. 28, CO ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH STATE OF NEW YORK REGARDING RESOLUTION OF HE PLATFORM PROJECT​

* CONDUENT SAYS UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT COMPANY‘S CONTRACT WITH STATE OF NEW YORK WILL TERMINATE EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15, 2017 - SEC FILING

* CONDUENT INC - ALSO UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT COMPANY WILL PAY, OR INCUR COSTS ON BEHALF OF, STATE OF NEW YORK IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $20.2 MILLION