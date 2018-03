March 9 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* ‍FOR HY 2017, HEADLINE EARNINGS WERE R53.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO RESTATED LOSS OF R34.4 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍HY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO 188.5 CENTS, WHICH TRANSLATES INTO AN ANNUALISED 14.1% IMPROVEMENT​

* ‍AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, GROUP'S TOTAL EQUITY WAS R1.35 BILLION COMPARED TO R527 MILLION​