June 12 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand

* Disposal will provide cash that will be employed in co's insurance units in order to fund organic growth opportunities

* Proceeds from disposal are to be used to service conduit capital's short term and long term funding requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)