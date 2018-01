Jan 24 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:

* CONFORMIS - GROSS PROFIT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $28.8 MILLION OR ABOUT 37% OF REVENUE, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017-SEC FILING

* CONFORMIS - ANNOUNCES THAT IT EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE ABOUT 42 PERCENT

* CONFORMIS-CO'S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31 2017 ARE PROJECTED TO BE ABOUT $45.2 MILLION , AS COMPARED TO $65.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2GdXArS) Further company coverage: