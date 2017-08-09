FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conformis Inc acquires machining and polishing assets from Broad Peak
August 9, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Conformis Inc acquires machining and polishing assets from Broad Peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:

* Conformis inc - ‍purchase price for machining and polishing assets is approximately $6.5 million​

* Conformis acquires machining and polishing assets from Broad Peak Manufacturing

* Conformis inc - ‍purchase price consisting of $5.75 million in cash and approximately $0.75 million in common stock​

* Says ‍under terms of agreement, Conformis will lease manufacturing facility in Wallingford, CT​

* Conformis - ‍will lease manufacturing facility in Wallingford, CT, and about twenty Broad Peak Machining and polishing personnel will join co’s team​

* Says about twenty Broad Peak Machining and polishing personnel will join Conformis Team​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

