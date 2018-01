Jan 8 (Reuters) - ConforMIS Inc:

* SEES ‍Q4 TOTAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $20.8 MILLION, DOWN 4% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A REPORTED BASIS​

* CONFORMIS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 REVENUE RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79.6 MILLION TO $83.6 MILLION

* SEES 2017 TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $78.1 MILLION, DOWN 2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $77.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $84.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: